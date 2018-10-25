Bulgarian Defence Ministry: Second World War bomb found in central Sofia has been destroyed

Share this: Facebook

The Second World War 220kg bomb found at a site in central Sofia where the third metro line is being dug has been transported to a military site where it was destroyed, the Defence Ministry said on October 25.

At the military’s Slivnitsa airfield, 2.5kg of TNT were packed around the bomb. After the primary explosion, there was a secondary one – the bomb itself, the ministry said.

On the evening of October 24, specialist teams removed the bomb from the site, near the Military Academy in Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi Boulevard in the Bulgarian capital city, transporting it to the Slivnitsa base, with the lorry escorted by military police.

The ministry statement quoted Defence Minister Krassimir Karakachanov as thanking the squads from the army and air force for their prompt and timely response.

In spite of the gathering darkness, on the evening of October 24 as the operation was carried out, they extracted the bomb and transported it outside of Sofia, enabling residents of nearby blocks of flats who had been evacuated to return to their homes, the Defence Ministry said.

(Photos: mod.bg)

