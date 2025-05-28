Eurobarometer: 62% of Bulgarians oppose EU financing purchase, supply of arms to Ukraine

Sixty-two per cent of Bulgarians oppose the European Union financing of the purchase and supply of military equipment to Ukraine, according to the Eurobarometer Spring 2025 standard poll, the results of which were released on May 28.

This is a decrease compared with the 68 per cent in the Eurobarometer autumn 2024 poll, and is the same figure as in the Spring 2024 poll.

The poll found that 32 per cent were in favour, with six per cent answering “don’t know”.

Across the European Union, 59 per cent were in favour and 32 per cent against.

Overall, each question in the poll found that support for Ukraine in Bulgaria was lower than the EU average.

Forty-five per cent of Bulgarians were in favour and 43 per cent against imposing economic sanctions on the Russian government, companies and individuals. Across the EU, 72 per cent were in favour and 23 per cent against.

Sixty-nine per cent of Bulgarians were in favour of welcoming into the EU people fleeing the war, with 25 per cent against. The EU average was 80 per cent for and 17 per cent against.

Sixty-four per cent of Bulgarians were in favour of providing financial and humanitarian support to Ukraine, with 31 per cent against. Across the EU, 76 per cent were in favour and 21 per cent agtainst.

The Eurobarometer poll in Bulgaria was done from March 26 to April 14 and involved 1036 interviews.

