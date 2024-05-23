Eurobarometer poll: 62% of Bulgarians oppose EU financing purchase and supply of arms to Ukraine

Sixty-two per cent of Bulgarians oppose the European Union financing of the purchase and supply of military equipment to Ukraine, according to a Eurobarometer poll, the results of which were released on May 23.

The poll found that 32 per cent were in favour, with six per cent undecided.

The results for Bulgaria were in contrast to the EU average, which showed 60 per cent in favour and 36 per cent against.

The poll, done from April 3 to 22 with 1046 interviews, found that 62 per cent were not satisfied with the Bulgarian government’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine while 33 per cent said that they were satisfied.

The Nikolai Denkov government, which had been backed by We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria, GERB-UDF and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms and which pursued a policy of supporting Ukraine, submitted its resignation on March 5, having been in office since June 2023.

A caretaker government headed by Dimitar Glavchev, who has a GERB background, took office on April 9. The caretaker administration has stated support for a continued policy of aiding Ukraine.

Forty-eight per cent of Bulgarians said that they were satisfied with the EU’s response to Russia’s war on Ukraine, with 46 per cent not satisfied.

Across the EU, 55 per cent of those polled said that they were satisfied with the bloc’s response, with 40 per cent saying that they were not.

Forty-six per cent of Bulgarians supported the EU imposing economic sanctions on the Russian government, companies and individuals, narrowly above the 44 per cent against, with 10 per cent undecided.

In Bulgaria, support for humanitarian aid for Ukrainians was at 80 per cent, seven percentage points lower than the EU average.

As to welcoming people into the EU who were fleeing the war, 64 per cent of Bulgarians were in favour, against an EU average of 83 per cent.

Bulgarians were evenly divided on EU financial support for Ukraine – 47 per cent for and 47 per cent against. Across the EU, 70 per cent were in favour and 27 per cent against.

Forty-six per cent of Bulgarians were against EU membership candidate status for Ukraine and 43 per cent in favour, with 11 per cent undecided.

This was in contrast to the EU average of 60 per cent in favour and 33 per cent against, with seven per cent undecided.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the ‘become a member’ button below and signing up to become a Patreon supporter of The Sofia Globe. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!