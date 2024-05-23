EC opens new infringement case against Bulgaria on energy-efficient buildings

The European Commission said on May 23 that it opened a new infringement case against Bulgaria for failing to comply with EU rules on energy-efficient buildings.

The announcement, made as part of the Commission’s latest infringements package, said that Bulgaria failed to communicate its third cost-optimal report under Directive 2010/31/EU on the energy performance of buildings.

The EC said that EU member states are required to set minimum energy performance requirements for buildings to achieve the best combination between investments and savings, also known as “cost-optimal levels.”

These calculations are a key part of the EU rules meant to prevent “people and businesses spending more money than necessary on efficiency improvements to their housing and offices.”

The Commission’s letter of formal notice gives Bulgaria two months to respond, or the EC could escalate the case by sending a reasoned opinion, the second stage in the infringement proceedings.

(Entrance to the Berlaymont building, headquarters of the European Commission. Photo: EU Audiovisual Service)

