Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 100 deaths, 8116 new cases

A hundred people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 33 688, according to the February 5 report by the unified information portal.

Of 40 735 tests done in the past day, 8116 – about 19.92 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 988 518 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 258 716 are active.

The number of active cases increased by 1228 in the past day.

The unified information portal said that as of February 5, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate was 1702.68 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 1739.52 on February 4.

The report said that in the past day, 6788 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 696 114.

There are 6156 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 886 newly admitted. There are 586 in intensive care, an increase of 18 in the past day.

In the past day, 164 medical personnel tested positive, bringing the total to date 21 359.

So far, 4 201 653 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 9398 in the past day.

A total of 2 010 523 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 3548 in the past day, while 630 869 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 5100 in the past day.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control’s (ECDC) online vaccine tracker, as of February 5 the uptake of at least a single dose of vaccine among the total population of Bulgaria was 29.6 per cent, of full vaccination 29.1 per cent and of a booster dose, 8.9 per cent.

The ECDC said that for the EU-EEA area, the uptake of at least single dose was 74.5 per cent, of full vaccination 70.5 per cent and of a booster dose, 45.6 per cent.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

