Poll: In EU, support for euro at record high, but in Bulgaria has dropped

Seventy-four per cent in the European Union as a whole and 83 per cent in the euro zone are for the single currency, the euro, representing the highest support ever, according a Eurobarometer poll done in March – April 2025, the results of which were released on May 28.

However, the Eurobarometer survey shows that 43 per cent of Bulgarians are for the euro zone and the euro, a decrease of four percentage points compared with an equivalent poll in October-November 2024.



At the same time, 51 per cent of Bulgarians surveyed are against the euro zone and the euro, an increase of two percentage points compared to the previous Eurobarometer survey.

In February 2025, Bulgaria’s government requested special convergence reports from the European Commission and the European Central Bank to show whether Bulgaria meets the criteria for entering the euro zone. The official results are expected on June 4. After the reports are available, the relevant European institutions will decide on admitting Bulgaria to the euro zone as of January 1 2026.

The prospect of Bulgaria joining the euro zone has become highly politicised, including through President Roumen Radev’s thwarted bid for a referendum on adopting the euro as of January next year, while pro-Russian minority parties in Bulgaria’s Parliament continuously campaign against the country joining the euro.

In spite of the central bank, Finance Ministry, other key government institutions, business associations, trade unions and authoritative economists pointing out the benefits of Bulgaria joining the euro, the prospect has been the subject of an anti-euro disinformation campaign that has gained ground among the ill-informed.

(Photo: Frank Schwichtenberg)

