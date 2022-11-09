Bulgaria declares readiness to contribute to EU Military Assistance Mission Ukraine

Bulgaria’s caretaker government adopted on November 9 a decision declaring Bulgaria’s readiness to contribute to the EU Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM), the government information service said.



At the time the mission was set up, in October 2022, the Council of he EU said that the aim of the mission is to contribute to enhancing the military capability of Ukraine’s Armed Forces to effectively conduct military operations, in order to allow Ukraine to defend its territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders, effectively exercise its sovereignty and protect civilians.

In response to Ukraine’s request for military support, EUMAM Ukraine will provide individual, collective and specialised training to Ukraine’s Armed Forces, including to their Territorial Defence Forces, and coordination and synchronisation of member states’ activities supporting the delivery of training.

The Bulgarian government statement said that Bulgaria’s participation in EUMAM would be a clear sign of the country’s support for the Common Security and Defence Policy of the EU and, in particular, for the military assistance mission to Ukraine.

The caretaker government’s decision comes after Bulgaria’s National Assembly voted by a large majority on November 3 to supply weaponry to Ukraine.

Parliament’s November 3 decision gave Bulgaria’s government a month to draft a decision on the military and military-technical assistance that Bulgaria should provide to Ukraine.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

