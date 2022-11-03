Eurostat: Unemployment in Bulgaria in September 2022 was 4.6%

Unemployment in Bulgaria in September 2022 was 4.6 per cent, unchanged from July and August and down from the 4.8 per cent reported in September 2021, European Union statistics agency Eurostat said on November 3, citing seasonally-adjusted figures.

The September 2022 figure represented an estimated 151 000 people in Bulgaria, compared with 156 000 in September 2021, according to Eurostat.

The EU unemployment rate was six per cent in September 2022, stable compared with August 2022 and down from 6.7 per cent in September 2021.

In September 2022, the euro zone seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 6.6 per cent, down from 6.7 per cent in August 2022 and down from 7.3 per cent in September 2021.

In September 2022, the youth unemployment rate was 14.6 per cent both in the EU and in the euro zone, up from 14.3 per cent and 14.4 per cent, respectively, in the previous month.

In Bulgaria, the September 2022 youth unemployment rate was 14.1 per cent, representing an estimated 18 000 under-25s, down from 15.9 per cent in September 2021, an estimated 19 000 under-25s, Eurostat said.

(Photo: Odan Jaeger)

