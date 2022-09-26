Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 22 deaths, 3470 new cases

The deaths of 22 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past week, bringing the country’s total official Covid-19 death toll to 37 698, according to figures posted on September 26 on the unified information portal.

A total of 3470 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Bulgaria in the past week, bringing the total to date to 1 255 139.

In the past week, the number of active cases has decreased by 690, from 10 152 to 9462.

As of the September 26 report, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 101.46 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, up from 101.42 a week ago.

There are 484 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, 84 fewer than a week ago.

There are 28 in intensive care, three fewer than the figure in the September 19 report.

A total of 38 medical personnel tested positive for Covid-19 in the past week, bringing the total to date to 25 763.

A total of 4 542 002 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 5697 in the past week.

The report said that 2 071 439 people had completed the vaccination cycle, including 473 in the past week.

A total of 882 710 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 5081 in the past week, while 73 599 have received a second booster dose, including 3525 in the past week.

(Photo: Alexandrovska Hospital)

