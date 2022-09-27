Bulgaria’s 2022 elections: Poll sees six-group Parliament

Ahead of Bulgaria’s October 2 early parliamentary elections, a new poll by the Market Links agency sees six groups above the threshold to win seats in the next National Assembly.

According to the Market Links poll, Boiko Borissov’s GERB-UDF coalition has the largest share of support, at 23.7 per cent among those who intend voting. This is up from the 22.9 per cent shown in the agency’s previous poll, the results of which were released on September 7.

In second place is the Kiril Petkov-Assen Vassilev We Continue the Change (WCC) party, which has 16.9 per cent support, down from the 17.8 per cent shown in the previous poll.

The previous poll showed the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) and the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) tied at 10.9 per cent.

Now, according to Market Links, the MRF is in third place with 12.3 per cent and the BSP in fourth place with 9.9 per cent.

The pro-Russian Vuzhrazhdane party has 8.7 per cent, up from 7.6 per cent in the previous poll.

The sixth group above the four per cent threshold for a share of seats in the next Parliament is Democratic Bulgaria, at 7.8 per cent, down from 8.1 per cent in the previous poll.

Former caretaker prime minister Stefan Yanev’s Bulgaria Ascending party, which had 4.7 per cent in the previous poll, has dropped below the four per cent threshold, to 2.5 per cent.

Also below the threshold is cable television presenter Slavi Trifonov’s ITN party, which had 3.8 per cent in the previous poll, and now has 3.9 per cent, according to Market Links.

(Photo: parliament.bg)

The survey was financed and carried out jointly by bTV and Market Links, among 1024 people over the age of 18 between September 17 and 23, using direct personal interviews and online surveys.

