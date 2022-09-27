Foreign Ministry calls on Bulgarians not to travel to Russia

In connection with what it called the “complicated situation”, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry issued a call on September 27 to Bulgarians not to travel to Russia and recommended that Bulgarians in Russia leave that country as soon as possible.

“We advise Bulgarian citizens remaining on the territory of the Russian Federation to exercise increased vigilance, to avoid places with a gathering of many people, while at the same time taking into account the circumstances and the development of the situation with all the necessary attention,” the Foreign Ministry said.

The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry’s call comes against the background of so-called “referendums” in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine and Vladimir Putin’s “partial mobilisation” which has led to protests in Russia and large numbers of men seeking to flee the country, as Russia continues to suffer reverses in its war on Ukraine.

On September 24, Bulgaria’s caretaker Foreign Minister Nikolai Milkov, addressing the United Nations General Assembly, described the war in Ukraine, which he said violated the basic international rules and the UN Charter, as the biggest security risk at the moment.

“This illegal military aggression by a permanent member of the Security Council not only undermines global security, but also endangers the international legal order,” Milkov said.

He said that Bulgaria was deeply disturbed by the recent escalation of the conflict and the “partial mobilisation” announced by the Russian Federation.

