Bulgaria Air adds a third weekly Sofia-Varna flight in summer 2023

During the active summer season, Bulgaria Air is adding an additional flight on the domestic route between Sofia and Varna, the airline said on June 28.

The third Sunday flight FB975/6 will operate from July 2 to August 27.

The flight will depart from Sofia at 7.30pm and return from Varna at 9pm.

The airline is also offering two more options for travelling to Varna on Sunday, with departure from Sofia at 3.30pm and a return flight from Varna at 5pm, as well as a late flight departing from Sofia at 8.30pm, returning from Varna at 10pm.

Prices for a one-way trip to Varna start from 50 euro in economy class, and the ticket includes hand luggage up to 10kg, handbag or laptop, free drinks and chocolate on board, as well as free check-in 24 hours before the flight, Bulgaria Air said.

Passengers may request additional baggage and choose a seat on the plane online. More information about all additional services offered can be found HERE.

