Bulgarian railways: Two additional night trains to Bourgas during summer 2023

Two additional night trains will travel during the summer season from Sofia to Bourgas and back via the Sub-Balkan railway line, as well as from Gorna Oryahovitsa to Bourgas via Shoumen, Karnobat and back, Bulgarian state railways BDZ said on June 28.

The Sofia-Bourgas service will begin on June 30 and the Gorna Oryahovitsa-Bourgas service on July 1, BDZ said.

The new Gorna Oryahovitsa-Bourgas service provides a convenient opportunity to travel from northern Bulgaria to Bourgas and back, the statement said.

Regarding this train, there will be a convenient connection from Rousse to Bourgas and back, as well as providing the possibility of a direct trip to the southern Black Sea city from Pleven, Turgovishte and Shoumen and a connection with the trains from Vidin and Vratsa.

In this way, those travelling by train to Bourgas from the North-Western regions of Bulgaria will not have to travel to Sofia in order to get to Bourgas, BDZ said.

The train will be made up of two carriages and one couchette carriage.

BDZ said that the Sofia-Bourgas-Sofia night fast trains (“fast trains”, in the terminology of BDZ, distinguishes them from express or ordinary trains) will have one sleeping carriage and six carriages with seats.

The timetables for the additional night trains are:

Fast train No. 3687 from Sofia to Bourgas will depart from Sofia Central Railway Station at 11.40pm and arrive in Bourgas at 6.22 am;

Fast train No. 3686 from Bourgas to Sofia will depart from Bourgas station at 10.50pm and arrive in Sofia at 5.20am;

Fast train No. 2687 from Gorna Oryahovitsa to Bourgas will depart from Gorna Oryahovitsa station at 0:50am and arrive in Bourgas at 06.12am; and

Fast train No. 2686 from Bourgas to Gorna Oryahovitsa will depart from Bourgas station at 11.25pm and arrive in Gorna Oryahovitsa at 4.35am.

(Photo: BDZ)

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!