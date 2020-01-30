Bulgaria’s Turgovishte district declares influenza epidemic

Share this: Facebook

The regional health inspectorate in Bulgaria’s district of Turgovishte has declared an influenza epidemic, closing schools from January 31 to February 7.

The regional health inspectorate in Turgovishte announced the suspension of routine medical consultations for pregnant women and infants, as well as any preventive examinations and immunizations.

Visits to hospitals in the district are being suspended, the inspectorate said. At hospitals, disinfection should be stepped up and staff should wear surgical masks.

Bulgaria’s Education Ministry said on January 30 that a total of 1895 schools, in 19 out of 28 districts in the country, were closed. The statement was issued before the flu epidemic declaration in Turgovishte, which brings the number of districts to 20.



