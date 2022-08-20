Bulgarian Navy destroys mine found in Aheloy

A specialist team from the Bourgas Naval Base destroyed an anti-personnel mine found at Aheloy on Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast, the Ministry of Defence said on August 20.

The team, including divers, were mobilised after three items resembling munitions were reported, the ministry said.

The items were found on the beach and in the waters in the area of a hotel in the town of Aheloy.

The team determined that one object was an anti-personnel mine and the other two were paving stones, the Defence Ministry said.

The mine was destroyed in compliance with all safety measures, the statement said.



The incident is the latest involving munitions or missile parts found on the Bulgarian coast this summer.

On August 7, the Bulgarian Navy destroyed, in a controlled explosion, a mine found off the central beach in Tsarevo and destroyed a corroded anti-tank mine found on Vromos beach in the Bourgas district.

On July 1, the Bulgarian Navy destroyed a sea mine that had been sighted floating 27 nautical miles east of the mouth of the Kamchiya River.

A sea mine was found in waters off Iğneada, close to the Bulgarian border, in the early hours of March 28, Turkey’s Ministry of National Defence said at the time.

In July, there were three incidents on Bulgaria’s coast involving finds of spent stage 1 booster rockets from the Russian-manufactured Pantsir missile system – one on the beach between Pomorie and Aheloy, a second off Nessebur and a third near Arapiya.

