Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 56 deaths, 7341 new cases

The deaths of 56 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past week, bringing the country’s total official Covid-19 death toll to 37 544, according to figures posted on August 22 on the unified information portal.

A total of 7341 new cases were confirmed in the past week, bringing the total to date to 1 233 760.

In the past week, the number of active cases has decreased by 3437, from 19 734 to 16 297.

As of the August 22 report, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 236.81 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 281.51 a week ago.

There are 990 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, 46 fewer than a week ago. There are 49 in intensive care, six fewer than the figure in the August 15 report.

A total of 118 medical personnel tested positive for Covid-19 in the past week, bringing the total to date to 25 514.

A total of 4 511 467 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 9976 in the past week.

The report said that 2 067 830 people had completed the vaccination cycle, including 1002 in the past week.

A total of 857 069 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 8508 in the past week, while 58 249 have received a second booster dose, including 4866 in the past week.

