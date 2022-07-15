New passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in H1 2022 up 13.3% y/y

The number of new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in the first half of 2022 was 13.3 per cent higher than in the first half of 2021, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, ACEA, said on July 15.

In January to June 2022, there were 14 639 new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria, compared with 12 926 in January to June 2021.

In June 2022, there were 2918 new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria, a decrease of 1.2 per cent compared with June 2021, ACEA said.

The association said that in June 2022, passenger car registrations continued their downward trend in the European Union, decreasing by 15.4 per cent, as supply chain issues continued to limit vehicle output.

With 886 510 units registered, this was the lowest month of June on record (in terms of volume) since 1996, ACEA said.

All four major EU markets contributed to the fall. Germany posted the strongest decline ( by 18.1 per cent), followed by Italy (-15 per cent) and France (-14.2 per cent).

Spain, on the other hand, saw a more modest decline (-7.8 per cent).

Over the first half of 2022, new car registrations in the EU shrank by 14 per cent compared to one year earlier, totalling about 4.6 million units.

All of the region’s major markets recorded double-digit drops: Italy (-22.7 per cent), France (-16.3 per cent), Germany (-11 per cent) and Spain (-10.7 per cent), ACEA said.

