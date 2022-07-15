Bulgaria’s capital Sofia crosses threshold to become Covid-19 red zone

Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia has crossed the threshold to be reclassified from a Covid-19 yellow zone to a red zone, according to figures posted on the unified information portal on July 15.

The Sofia city district has a Covid-19 morbidity rate of 255.92 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis. Classification as a red zone means a fortnightly morbidity rate between 250 and 499.9 per 100 000 population.

From June 28 until July 14, Sofia city was classified as a yellow zone, meaning a morbidity rate between 100 and 249.9 per 100 000 population on a fortnightly basis.

As of the July 25 update, 19 out of the 28 districts in Bulgaria are yellow zones: Blagoevgrad, Bourgas, Varna, Vratsa, Gabrovo, Dobrich, Kyustendil, Lovech, Montana, Pernik, Plovdiv, Razgrad, Silistra, Sliven, Smolyan, Sofia district (as distinct from Sofia city), Stara Zagora, Haskovo and Yambol.

The remaining eight districts are green zones, meaning a 14-day morbidity rate lower than 100 per 100 000 population.

Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 152.17 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, up from 65.54 per 100 000 when this month began.

The unified information portal said that of 5374 tests done in the past day, 1107 – about 20.6 per cent – proved positive.

