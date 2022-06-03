Bulgaria Air starting Sofia – Bourgas summer season flights on June 17

Share this: Facebook

Flag carrier airline Bulgaria Air has announced that it will begin summer seasonal flights between capital city Sofia and Black Sea city Bourgas on June 17.

The flights will be three times a week, and on June 25, will become daily.

The flying time would be just less than an hour, the airline said.

Bulgaria Air said that it was operating all its regular flights on European routes.

The airline said that with the onset of the summer season, flights to the Greek island of Crete had resumed.

It said that in spite of the elimination of anti-epidemic measures at national level, Bulgaria Air was continuing to maintain enhanced hygiene measures.

The company’s aircraft are cleaned and disinfected with both special antibacterial agents and UV light before and after each flight, Bulgaria Air said.

The quality and purity of the air in the passenger cabin is constantly updated through the engines through the air HEPA filters, with which Bulgaria Air aircraft are equipped. This eliminates the possibility of spreading viral infections, it said.

Wearing masks on board remains recommended, the airline said.

(Photo: Bulgaria Air)

