Bulgaria’s Sofia Airport announces four new destinations, two new airlines

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Sofia Airport announced on May 15 further details of its May and June 2022 schedule, including four new destinations and two new airlines that will operate from the Bulgarian capital city’s airport.

The airport said in a media statement that Wizz Air flies to Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates three times a week.

Ryanair began flights to Zadar in Croatia twice a week as of May 1.

Air France is returning to Sofia Airport and will begin its seasonal flights to Paris, France on May 30. The route will be flown daily.

ITA Airlines (Alitalia’s successor) is coming to the capital’s airport for the first time with scheduled flights to Rome’s Fiumicino Airport. The flights will start from June 1 and will be six times a week.

From May 24, Pegasus Airlines will fly to Antalya in Turkey twice a week.

Corendon Airlines and Sunexpress began charter flights to Antalya on May 1, and Bulgarian airline ALK JSC begins flights to there on May 20.

Bulgaria’s BH Air, Corendon Airlines and ALK JSC are to offer flights to the Turkish resort of Bodrum.

From May 22, flag carrier Bulgaria Air will have one flight a week to Heraklion in Greece.

Seasonal flights to Corfu will be served twice a week by Ryanair. The flights will start on June 2. Wizz Air will also fly to Corfu once a week from June 19.

Ryanair and Wizz Air will also operate flights to Chania, on the island of Crete. Ryanair will start on June 4 with three flights a week, and Wizz Air will add two more from June 15. The Hungarian airline will also fly twice a week to the Greek island of Mykonos from June 14.

BH Air will offer charter flights to Enfidha in Tunisia from May 10, and ALK JSC is adding two more flights to Enfidha from May 18.

European Air Charter and ALK JSC charter will operate flights to Tunisia’s island of Djerba.

European Air Charter offers flights to Sardinia’s city of Olbia.

In May and June, Bulgaria Air will operate two charter flights to Funchal in Portugal, and ALK JSC to Keflavik in Iceland.

The Bulgarian Black Sea coast cities are also part of the capital’s summer offers, Sofia Airport said.

Ryanair started seasonal flights to Varna on May 1 and will fly the route twice a week.

From June 17, Bulgaria Air will fly daily to Bourgas, in addition to its daily flights to Varna, Sofia Airport said.

(Photo of Iceland: Provided)

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!