Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 75 deaths registered in past week

The deaths of 75 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past week, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 37 048, according to figures posted on the unified information portal on May 16.

To date, 1 161 630 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, including 2329 in the past week.

According to the update, there are 110 099 active cases, a decrease of 22 857 compared with the figure in the May 9 report.

As of May 16, Bulgaria’s 14-day Covid-19 morbidity rate is 67.36 per 100 000 population, down from 89.24 on May 9.

There are 598 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, 139 fewer than a week ago. Fifty-four are in intensive care, 24 fewer than the figure in the May 9 report.

Forty-three medical personnel tested positive in the past week, bringing the total to date to 24 507.

A total of 4 391 362 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 5023 in the past week.

A total of 2 057 788 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 1090 in the past week, while 752 882 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 3541 in the past week.

(Photo: Alexandrovska Hospital)

