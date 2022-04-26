Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 2 deaths, 377 new cases registered

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of two people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past day, which was the final day of a four-day holiday weekend.

The April 26 daily report by the unified information portal said that Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll was 36 856.

To date, 1 153 506 cases of new coronavirus have been registered in Bulgaria, of which 156 364 are active.

According to the report, the number of active cases decreased by 318 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 693 people were registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 960 286.

As of April 26, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 104.49 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 111.63 on April 25.

There are 914 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 54 newly admitted. There are 108 in intensive care, three more than the figure in the April 25 report.

To date, 24 367 medical personnel have tested positive for Covid-19, with one additional case in the past day.

A total of 4 376 702 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 134 in the past day.

A total of 2 054 632 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 26 in the past day, while 742 428 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 102 in the past day.

