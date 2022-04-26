Number of districts in Bulgaria that are Covid-19 green zones rises to 17

Share this: Facebook

The number of districts in Bulgaria classified as Covid-19 green zones – meaning a morbidity rate of less than 100 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis – has increased to 17, according to the April 26 report by the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD).

The remaining 11 districts are Covid-19 yellow zones, meaning a morbidity rate between 100 and 249.9 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

The 17 green zone districts are Blagoevgrad, Bourgas, Varna, Veliko Turnovo, Dobrich, Kurdzhali, Kyustendil, Pazardzhik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Razgrad, Rousse, Smolyan, Stara Zagora, Shoumen, Turgovishte and Haskovo.

As of April 26, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 104.49 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 111.63 on April 25.

The district in Bulgaria with the highest Covid-19 morbidity rate is Sofia city, 203.3 per 100 000 population, down from 214.08 on April 25.

