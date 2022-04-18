Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 17 yellow zones, 11 green zones

Share this: Facebook

Over the weekend, the number of districts in Bulgaria classified as green zones – meaning a morbidity of less than 100 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis – rose to 11, according to the April 18 update by the unified information portal.

The districts classified as green zones are Blagoevgrad, Bourgas, Veliko Turnovo, Kurdzhali, Pazardzhik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Razgrad, Smolyan, Stara Zagora and Turgovishte.

The number of yellow zone districts – meaning a morbidity rate between 100 and 249.9 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis – decreased from 21 on Friday to a current 17.

The yellow zone districts include Sofia city, which has a morbidity rate of 226.3 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, the highest in the country.

As of April 18, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 126.83 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 130.34 on April 17. A week ago, on April 11, the country’s 14-day morbidity rate was 174.09 per 100 000 population.

