Bulgaria’s Bansko closes its 2024/25 ski season

Bulgaria’s Bansko mountain resort is closing its 2024/25 winter sports season on April 13, the third of the country’s three major ski resorts to do so in recent weeks.

Features of the closing day of Bansko’s winter season include a fancy dress ski run down the resort’s slopes.

Lance Nelson of Bansko App told The Sofia Globe that this year’s season in the resort had been really good in terms of quality and amount of snow, and general skiing conditions.

“The ski road is still open and apart from 13 days in late March, there was really good snow cover. And at times substantially better skiing here in Bansko than at competing resorts in the Alps,” Nelson said.

Most entertainment and catering venues seemed reasonably happy and results may be slightly up compared with last year, he said.

Pamporovo closed its ski season on April 6, with reports saying that the resort had seen a 25 per cent increase in tourists in the 2024/25 winter season. Most visitors to Pamporovo this season came from Romania, Türkiye, the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Borovets closed its winter season on March 30, having brought its closing date forward because of a change in the snow conditions.

On April 1, Blagovesta Tomova, head of the Union of Owners and Hoteliers in Borovets, told reporters that while it was too early to announce precise data, the resort had had a better winter season than the previous one.

