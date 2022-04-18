Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Three deaths registered this past weekend

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of three people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered this past weekend, one on Saturday and two on Sunday, according to figures posted by the unified information portal.

As of the April 18 report, Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll is 36 784.

Of 3266 tests done in the past day, 222 – about 6.79 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 1 149 447 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 163 460 are active.

The number of active cases declined by 482 in the past day.

A total of 702 people were registered in the past day as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to date to 949 203.

As of April 18, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 126.83 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 130.34 on April 17.

There are 1056 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 10 newly admitted. There are 116 in intensive care, two fewer than the figure in the April 17 report.

Two medical personnel tested positive on Sunday, bringing the total to date to 24 292.

A total of 4 370 982 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, of which 95 were administered on Sunday.

A total of 2 053 686 people have completed the vaccination course, including 22 in the past day, while 738 030 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 69 on Sunday.

