Ninety Covid-19 deaths in Bulgaria in past week

Ninety people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past week, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 36 782, according to figures in the April 17 report by the unified information portal.

This is the lowest Covid-19 death toll in a week in Bulgaria since 2022 began, and the lowest since the week ending August 15 2021, when 87 Covid-19 deaths were registered.

To date, 1 149 225 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, including 4082 in the past week.

According to the April 17 report, there are 163 942 active cases, a decrease of 5682 compared with the figure in the April 10 report.

As of April 17, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 126.83 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 174.09 on April 10.

There are 1063 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, a decrease of 203 in the past week, while 118 are in intensive care, 23 fewer than the figure in the April 10 report.

A total of 103 medical personnel tested positive in the past week, bringing the total to date to 24 290.

A total of 4 370 887 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, an increase of 8792 in the past week, including 345 on Saturday.

A total of 2 053 664 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 1459 in the past week, while 737 961 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 6757 in the past week.

(Photo: Alexandrovska Hospital)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

