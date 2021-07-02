Bulgaria’s Finance Ministry: 1.2BN leva paid for ’60:40′ payroll support measure

Share this: Facebook

Between March 2020 and June 15 this year, Bulgaria’s government has paid out more than 1.27 billion leva (close to 653 million euro) for the “60:40” payroll support measure introduced in response to the Covid-19 crisis, according to figures released on July 2 by the Finance Ministry.

The “60:40” measure is intended to retain jobs through the state picking up 60 per cent of payroll costs while the employer must foot the bill for the rest.

The largest share of the overall sum has gone to Bulgaria’s manufacturing sector, more than 539.4 million leva, accounting for 42.5 per cent of the money paid out.

Next largest, at 13.29 per cent, is Bulgaria’s hotel and restaurant business, which has received 169.74 million leva.

In third place is the category “trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles”, which got 145.9 million leva, about 11.43 per cent of the total.

Others on the list are:

Agriculture, forestry and fisheries 594 611 leva

Mining and quarrying 108.48 million leva

Production and distribution of electricity, heat and gaseous fuels 1.45 million leva

Construction 42.5 million leva

Transport, storage and posts 113.39 million leva

Creation and dissemination of information and creative products; Telecommunications 32.6 million leva

Financial and insurance activities 95 066 leva

Real estate business 11.2 million leva

Professional activities and research 35.76 million leva

Administrative and support service activities 24.48 million leva

Government 0

Education 4.5 million leva

Human health and social work 731 883 leva

Culture, sports and entertainment 36.6 million leva

“Other activities” 5.3 million leva.

