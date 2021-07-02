Bulgaria’s Finance Ministry: 1.2BN leva paid for ’60:40′ payroll support measure

Between March 2020 and June 15 this year, Bulgaria’s government has paid out more than 1.27 billion leva (close to 653 million euro) for the “60:40” payroll support measure introduced in response to the Covid-19 crisis, according to figures released on July 2 by the Finance Ministry.
The “60:40” measure is intended to retain jobs through the state picking up 60 per cent of payroll costs while the employer must foot the bill for the rest.
The largest share of the overall sum has gone to Bulgaria’s manufacturing sector, more than 539.4 million leva, accounting for 42.5 per cent of the money paid out.
Next largest, at 13.29 per cent, is Bulgaria’s hotel and restaurant business, which has received 169.74 million leva.
In third place is the category “trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles”, which got 145.9 million leva, about 11.43 per cent of the total.
Others on the list are:
Agriculture, forestry and fisheries 594 611 leva
Mining and quarrying 108.48 million leva
Production and distribution of electricity, heat and gaseous fuels 1.45 million leva
Construction 42.5 million leva
Transport, storage and posts 113.39 million leva
Creation and dissemination of information and creative products; Telecommunications 32.6 million leva
Financial and insurance activities 95 066 leva
Real estate business 11.2 million leva
Professional activities and research 35.76 million leva
Administrative and support service activities 24.48 million leva
Government 0
Education 4.5 million leva
Human health and social work 731 883 leva
Culture, sports and entertainment 36.6 million leva
“Other activities” 5.3 million leva.
(Photo: Interior Ministry)
