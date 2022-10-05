Bulgaria’s caretaker Health Minister again extends anti-Covid measures

For the latest time in several consecutive weeks, Bulgaria’s caretaker Health Minister Assen Medjidiev has issued an order regarding anti-epidemic measures against Covid-19, that had been due to expire on October 5, now extending them to October 12.

The order says that wearing protective face masks is mandatory in specialised medical facilities, social services institutions and residential social service institutions for children and adults.

This rule does not apply to children up to six years old.

Everyone who is not from the same family or household must maintain physical distancing of 1.5 metres when in crowded public places.

Employers and managers and those in charge of higher education institutions must arrange anti-epidemic measures in the workplace, including regular ventilation and disinfection, not admitting people with signs of acute respiratory diseases, and instruction on proper hygiene.

If possible, employees may work remotely or there may be variable working hours.

Those in charge of public or commercial facilities must also arrange that there is physical distancing of 1.5m in the premises or adjacent outdoor areas, provide hand sanitiser at the entrance, and place visible information signs advising of the rules about physical distancing, and in places where masks must be worn, about that rule.

Individuals providing administrative and and other services should use information and communication technology means and, if possible, provide those services online.

At nurseries and kindergartens, there should be checks in the morning so that children with clinical symptoms of Covid-19 are not admitted.

Similarly, at social services institutions, old-age homes and children’s institutions, there must be daily checks to ensure that staff and users of the institutions who have Covid-19 symptoms are not admitted.

