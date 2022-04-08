Foreign Ministry: Bulgaria appalled by yet another terrorist attack in Tel Aviv

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria is appalled by yet another heinous terrorist attack in Tel Aviv, the Foreign Ministry in Sofia said in a message on Twitter on April 8.

Two people died in a terrorist attack in the Israeli city on the night of April 7, while several others were injured. Israeli police shot dead the gunman.

“Bulgaria stands in solidarity with Israel and its people against this senseless violence,” the Foreign Ministry said.

Nikolai Mladenov, a former Bulgarian foreign minister and former UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Process, said of the terrorist attack: “There is no excuse for those who perpetrate, inspire or celebrate such heinous acts.

“We express our solidarity with the victims and stand with Israel,” Mladenov said.

World Jewish Congress President Ronald S Lauder said: “Terror has struck at the heart of Israeli society for the third consecutive week, targeting people going about their evening on the bustling streets of Tel Aviv.

“These violent acts, which only serve those who seek to make peace unattainable, are a serious wake-up call for people around the globe,” Lauder said.

“We call on Palestinian and Arab leaders to unequivocally condemn the reprehensible violence being directed at civilians,” he said.

Israel’s embassy in Sofia said that in less than three weeks, there had been four terrorist attacks with fatalities in Israel, with 13 people killed.

Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid said: “Young Israelis who never wronged anyone were murdered simply because they’re Israelis.

“This terror is the poisonous outcome of ongoing incitement by terrorist organizations driven by an ideology of hate. We will fight terror without compromise,” Lapid said.

We will fight terror together, strike these contemptible terrorists wherever they hide, find those that send them and those who assist them, and we will not rest until quiet returns to the streets,” he said.

(Photo: Foreign Ministry)

