Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Omicron variant found in all 218 samples – NCIPD

Bulgaria’s National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD) said on April 8 that it has found the Omicron coronavirus strain in each of the 218 samples taken from Covid-19 patients in the country.

The samples had been taken over a period of time ranging from March 17 to March 24 and came from 22 out of Bulgaria’s 28 districts.

As of March 15-29, two patients in the NCIPD sample group had died, 31 were in hospital, 140 were undergoing home treatment and 45 had recovered.

NCIPD said that the BA.2 subvariant of the Omicron strain was found in 149 cases, or 68.2 per cent of all samples, down from 74.2 per cent in the batch reported by NCIPD last week. There were 41 cases of the BA.1.1 subvariant and the BA.1 strain was found in 28 cases.

The largest number of samples in the latest group sequenced by NCIPD came from the city of Sofia (64), followed by the districts of Rousse (36), Plovdiv (22), Stara Zagora (15), Varna (13) and Bourgas (12).

