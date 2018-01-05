Bulgaria, Macedonia parliaments expected to ratify good-neighbourliness treaty in January

Share this: Facebook

Macedonia’s parliament is due to vote on the ratification of the good-neighbourliness treaty with Bulgaria on January 15, with Bulgaria’s National Assembly expected to do the same also this month, Bulgarian media reports claimed on January 5.

The ratification is already on the agenda of the Macedonian parliament for that date, public broadcaster Bulgarian National Radio (BNR) reported.

BNR also quoted Bulgaria’s Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva saying that the ratification by Bulgaria’s National Assembly will happen later this month, but Zaharieva gave no exact date. Bulgaria’s parliament is still on its winter recess and is scheduled to resume work on January 11.

(Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov, left and his Macedonian counterpart Zoran Zaev in November 2017, after a joint sitting of the two countries’ governments in Strumica.)

