Bulgaria to send helmets, bulletproof vests to Ukraine for civilian population

Bulgaria will send 2000 helmets and 2000 bulletproof vests to Ukraine for the use of the civilian population, Prime Minister’s chief of staff and government spokesperson Lena Borislavova told journalists after a Cabinet meeting on April 6.

The helmets and bulletproof vests will be taken from Defence Ministry stores.

“In the past few weeks, information was gathered on what resources the Bulgarian Army and the Bulgarian Ministry of Defence have and how to provide personal protective equipment to civilians of the Republic of Ukraine, so that Bulgaria can help the population of Ukraine at this extremely difficult time,” Borislavova said.

In other news on April 6 related to Russia’s war on Ukraine:

Energy Minister Alexander Nikolov told the parliamentary portfolio committee that replacing Russian gas with an alternative would increase the price of natural gas by at least 40 per cent.

Nikolov told Bulgarian National Television that he was not worried about the supply of oil and oil products, as the owner of the refinery in Bourgas was registered in Switzerland, even though behind it is the Russian oil group Lukoil.

“There is no place for panic and tension in society,” Nikolov said.

The acquisition of new capabilities and modernisation of the Bulgarian Armed Forces and the prospects for developing the strategic partnership between Bulgaria and the UK were discussed at a meeting by Defence Minister Dragomir Zakov and UK Minister for the Armed Forces James Heappey.

The talks also focused on the multinational battle group formed by Bulgaria under the operational control of Nato’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe, which will contribute to increasing the Alliance’s defence capabilities in the region, Bulgaria’s Defence Ministry said.

During the talks, the situation in Ukraine and the complicated security environment as a result of the conflict were discussed, the ministry said.

The unity of Nato member states in strengthening security in the region with the measures taken to strengthen the deterrent and defence potential of the Eastern Flank was emphasised, the statement said.

The discussion highlighted the need for joint action to combat misinformation.

The Turkish Ministry of National Defence said that a mine was found on April 6 in the Black Sea near Kefken in northwestern Turkey, Turkish state television reported.

The mine was identified by a naval patrol plane, according to a statement from the Turkish National Defence Ministry.

It said that the area had been secured by underwater security teams from the Navy, which were to dispose of the mine.

(Photo of Borislavova: government.bg)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, please click here.

