Bansko Mountain Madness: Bikini and fancy dress season-end party on April 10

Bansko’s 2021/22 ski season ends on April 10. And to celebrate the best ski season Bansko has ever known, there is the party, that last year drew 150 people, but this year looks like upwards of 350+ people.

Meet at the top of the the Plato lift / Bunderitsa 2 lift at 1pm. Then its the ski and snowboard “bikini run” down the Plato slopes and on to 180 Bar & Restaurant just up from Shilligarnika.

There will be a DJ, drinks and fun and games. At 3pm, the “beer n balloon” fun race will start. Then from 4pm, it’s back in Bansko at the beach party at HUB360 starts. DJ party and more fun and games.

So there’s no excuse for anyone not to come to Bansko this weekend.

