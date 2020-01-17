FDI in Bulgaria in January-November 2019 was 989.2M euro

Share this: Facebook

Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria in the first 11 months of 2019 stood at 989.2 million euro, the equivalent of 1.6 per cent of the gross domestic product, statistics from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) showed on January 17. In the same period of 2018, FDI was 521.6 billion euro, but the amount originally reported by the central bank was 795.4 million euro, which was revised downward later.

Investment in equity, including in the real estate sector, recorded an outflow of 411 million euro (compared to an inflow of 240.4 million euro in January-November 2018) and re-invested earnings accounted for 81.2 million euro (up from 312 million euro a year earlier), according to preliminary data.

Net receipts from real estate investments by foreign companies totalled four million euro, compared to 17.9 million euro during the same period of 2018.

The central bank data showed 1.32 billion euro in investment inflows as debt instruments, recorded as the change in the net liabilities of Bulgarian companies towards their foreign investor owners, compared to an outflow of 30.8 million euro in the first 11 months of 2018. Such financial flows include financial loans, suppliers’ credits and debt securities, BNB said.

By country, the largest direct investment in Bulgaria in January-November 2019 came from the Netherlands (432.1 million euro), Germany (231.8 million euro) and the United Kingdom (192.7 million euro). Notable net outflows were recorded towards the Czech Republic (-37.2 million euro).

According to preliminary figures, Bulgarian investment abroad increased by 294.7 million euro in the first 11 months of 2019, compared to 207.1 million euro in the same period of the previous year, BNB said.

