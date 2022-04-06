Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 28 deaths, 839 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Twenty-eight people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 36 636, according to the April 6 report by the unified information portal.

Of 11 209 tests done in the past day, 839 – about 7.48 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 1 142 698 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 172 222 are active.

The number of active cases decreased by 1637 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 2158 people were registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 933 840.

As of April 6, Bulgaria’s 14-day Covid-19 morbidity rate is 211.22 out of 100 000 population, down from 227.18 on April 5.

There are 1461 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 154 newly admitted. There are 174 in intensive care, 16 fewer than the figure in the April 5 report.

Twenty-seven medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 24 137.



A total of 4 356 739 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 1535 in the past day.

A total of 2 051 389 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 259 in the past day, while 727 033 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 1167 in the past day.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!