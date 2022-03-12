Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 41 deaths, 1635 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Forty-one people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 36 069, according to the March 12 report by the unified information portal.

Of those who died in the past day, 92.68 per cent had not been vaccinated against Covid-19, the report said.

Of 15 536 tests done in the past day, 1635 – about 10.52 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 1 111 216 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 199 388 are active.

The number of active cases decreased by 2859 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 4453 people were registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 875 759.

As of March 12, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 359.83 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 378.17 on March 11 and down from 514.92 a week ago, on March 5.

There are 2595 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 243 newly admitted. There are 345 in intensive care, nine fewer than the figure in the March 11 report.

Twenty-six medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 23 619.

So far, 4 322 396 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 2468 in the past day.

A total of 2 052 968 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 839 in the past day, while 702 116 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 1517 in the past day.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

