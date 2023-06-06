Eurobarometer: 62% of Bulgarians not satisfied with the way democracy works in the country

Sixty-two per cent of Bulgarians are not satisfied with the way democracy works in the country, according to the findings of the Eurobarometer Spring Survey 2023, released on June 6.

The poll was done between March 2 and 23 among 1024 Bulgarians.

According to the poll, 35 per cent of Bulgarians said that they were satisfied with the way democracy works in the country while three per cent were undecided.

Across the EU, the average for those satisfied with the working of democracy in their country was 56 per cent, dissatisfied 42 per cent, with two per cent undecided.

Asked whether they were satisfied with the Bulgarian government’s measures to tackle the rising cost of living, 81 per cent of Bulgarians said that they were not, 17 per cent were satisfied and two per cent were undecided.

Fifty per cent of those polled had a positive image of the EU, 31 per cent a neutral image and 18 per cent had a negative image.

Asked if they were interested in the European Parliament elections to be held in June 2024, a total of 57 per cent of Bulgarians polled said that they were not while 41 per cent were interested.

Across the EU, 56 per cent of those polled said that they were interested in next year’s European Parliament elections while 43 per cent said that they were not interested.

