Russia invades Ukraine: Bulgaria air traffic management says ready to service increased air traffic

Air traffic management is ready to service the increased air traffic over Bulgaria, the Bulgarian Air Traffic Services Authority said on February 24, against the background of the invasion of Ukraine ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

At about 4am on the morning of February 24, the Ukrainian authorities issued a NOTAM notice of the closure of all Ukrainian airspace for civil flights, including airports in Ukraine.



Due to the potential danger to civil aviation, the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has issued a bulletin recommending that airlines avoid areas not only in Ukraine but also about 200km from the Ukrainian borders with Russia and Belarus.



The expected growth of air traffic in Bulgarian air space is about 40 per cent, the Bulgarian Air Traffic Services Authority said.

The State Directorate of Air Traffic Management has prepared sectoral configurations for taking over the traffic, and simulations have been made. The required number of air traffic controllers has been provided, the air traffic services authority said.

