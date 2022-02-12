Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 86 deaths, 6531 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



A total of 86 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 34 314, according to the February 12 report by the unified information portal.

Of 33 745 tests done in the past day, 6531 – about 19.35 per cent – proved positive, the report said.

To date, 1 031 660 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 260 634 are active.

The number of active cases decreased by 1275 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 7720 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 736 712.

Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 1421.56 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 1469.85 on February 11.

There are 6152 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 721 newly admitted. There are 618 in intensive care, an increase of 17 compared with the figure in the February 11 report.

So far, 4 242 454 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 7433 in the past day.

A total of 2 026 063 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 2747 in the past day, while 653 060 have received a booster dose, including 4093 in the past day.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control’s (ECDC) online vaccine tracker, as of February 11, the uptake of at least a single dose of vaccine among the total population of Bulgaria was 29.7 per cent, of full vaccination 29.4 per cent and of a booster dose, 9.2 per cent.

The ECDC said that among the total population of the EU-EEA area, the uptake of at least a single dose was 74.3 per cent, of full vaccination 70.8 per cent and of a booster dose, 47.2 per cent.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

Please click on the button below to sign up to support The Sofia Globe, a wholly independent news website, via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!