Four Spanish Eurofighters arrive to assist air policing in Bulgaria

Four Spanish Air Force Eurofighter EF-2000 Typhoon II aircraft touched down on February 11 at Bulgaria’s Graf Ignatievo Air Base, about 10km from Plovdiv, according to a statement by Bulgaria’s Defence Ministry.

Spain has deployed the fighter jets, along with 130 military personnel, to Bulgaria to assist in the country’s air policing, in a mission that will continue until March 31 2022.

“The mission is implementing measures to ensure the security of Nato’s Eastern Flank member countries and will be implemented under the plans and procedures of the Alliance’s Integrated Air and Missile Defence System (NATINAMDS), the Defence Ministry said.

“The protection of Nato air space is a peacetime collective defence mission. Its purpose is to ensure the integrity and security of the airspace of Allied allies.”

Two fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets are expected in Bulgaria in April, for a two-month joint air policing mission.

(Photos: Bulgaria’s Ministry of Defence)

