Bulgaria registers record 12 399 new Covid-19 cases in the past day

A total of 12 399 people in Bulgaria were registered in the past day as having tested positive for Covid-19, a record high for a single day since the pandemic reached the country which has the lowest rate of vaccination in the EU-EEA area.

Of 43 981 tests done in the past day, 28.19 per cent proved positive, according to the January 26 report by the unified information portal.

In the past day, Covid-19 deaths in Bulgaria – meaning, those deaths registered among those who had tested positive for the virus, leaving aside the undiagnosed – rose by 73, to a total of 32 869.

The previous record high of new confirmed Covid-19 cases in Bulgaria was 11 181, registered by the unified information portal on January 19.

According to the unified information portal, as of January 26, the Covid-19 morbidity rate in Bulgaria is 1582.23 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, up from 1505.07 on January 25, and up from – a week earlier – on January 19, a figure of 1215.56 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

As of January 26, every but one of Bulgaria’s 28 districts is a Covid-19 dark red zone, meaning a morbidity rate of 500 or more out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis. The only exception is the district of Kurdzhali, with a morbidity rate of 424.8 per 100 000 population, which by Bulgaria’s Health Ministry’s criteria, adopted in July 2021, classify it as a red zone.

When the year 2022 began, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate was 342.3 per 100 00 population. As of January 1 this year, only the city of Sofia was classifed as a dark red zone.

The vaccine tracker posted by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control showed Bulgaria, as of January 25, at the bottom of the rankings in the EU-EEA for vaccinations against Covid-19.

As of that date, the uptake among Bulgaria’s total population for a single dose of vaccine against Covid-19 was 29.4 per cent, for full vaccination, 28.7 per cent, and for a booster dose, 8.1 per cent.

For the EU-EEA, for the same date, the figures for a single dose were 73.9 per cent, a completed dose 69.7 per cent, and for a booster dose, 40.4 per cent.

Bulgaria’s appalling rate of Covid-19 deaths, infections, hospitalisations and occupancy of intensive care beds, in the country’s deeply troubled medical care system, is a consequence of disinformation against vaccines against Covid-19, an unscientific and unsustainable belief in “natural immunity”, denial of the seriousness of the disease, failures by successive governments to inform the public about the benefits of vaccines, and dangerous quackery spread on social networks.

The disturbing rate of Covid-19 deaths and confirmed cases in Bulgaria runs against health authorities in the country having made available plentiful vaccines against Covid-19, recommended for approval on the basis of sound medical science by the European Medicines Agency – in what so far has proved to be a losing battle in Bulgaria against lies by anti-vaxxers and other sceptics about the virus and the vaccines.

