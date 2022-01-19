Covid-19 in Bulgaria: New record 11 181 cases confirmed in past day

Share this: Facebook

A total of 11 181 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Bulgaria in the past day, setting a new record for a single day since the pandemic began in the country, according to the January 19 report by the unified information portal.

The number of confirmed cases represented 24.32 per cent of tests done in the past day.

The previous record since the pandemic began in Bulgaria was 9996 new cases reported on January 18.

The January 19 report said that 91 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 32 338.

Of those whose deaths were registered in the past day, 92.31 per cent had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

To date, 841 785 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 170 095 are active.

The number of active cases increased by 18 618 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 1756 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 639 352.

There are 5259 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, including 660 newly admitted. There are 554 in intensive care, an increase of 13 compared with the figure in the January 18 report.

A total of 128 medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 19 085.

The unified information portal said that as of January 19, the national Covid-19 morbidity rate in Bulgaria was 1215.56 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, up from 1144.3 on January 18.

Twenty-four out of 28 districts are classified as Covid-19 dark red zones, meaning a morbidity rate of 500 or more out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis. There are three red zones, a rate between 250 and 499.9 per 100 000, and one yellow zone, a rate between 100 and 249.9.

The district with the highest morbidity rate is Blagoevgrad, 2314.55, while in Sofia city, the rate is 2029.87.

So far, 4 039 684 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 18 990 in the past day.

A total of 1 967 200 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 2508 in the past day, while 527 042 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 14 421 in the past day.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control’s (ECDC) online vaccine tracker said that as January 18, the uptake among the total population of Bulgaria of at least one vaccine dose was 29.2 per cent, of full vaccination 28.4 per cent and of a booster dose, 7.2 per cent.

These are the lowest vaccination percentages of a country in the EU-EEA area.

In the EU-EEA area, the uptake among the total population of at least one dose is 73.3 per cent, of full vaccination 69.1 per cent and of a booster dose, 33.2 per cent, the ECDC said.

(Illustration, with the dark red zones coloured in brown: National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases)

