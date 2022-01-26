Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 27 out of 28 districts are dark red zones

Share this: Facebook

Twenty-seven out of the 28 districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 dark red zones as of January 26, meaning a morbidity rate of 500 or more out 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

According to the unified information portal update, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 1582.23 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, up from 1505.07 on January 25 and, a week earlier, from 1215.56 on January 19.

The morbidity rate is highest in the district of Blagoevgrad, 2492.88, while in the city of Sofia, the rate is 2429.74.

The only district classified as a red zone – meaning a morbidity rate between 250 and 499.9 per 100 000 population – is Kurdzhali, which has a rate of 424.8 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

The figures come as, according to the unified information portal, the past day saw the highest-ever number of new cases of Covid-19 registered in Bulgaria in a single day.

(Illustration, with the dark red zones coloured in brown: National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases)

