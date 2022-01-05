Covid-19: Bulgaria’s Bourgas, Varna districts become dark red zones

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The number of districts in Bulgaria classified as Covid-19 dark red zones has risen to four after Bourgas and Varna crossed the threshold of a morbidity rate of 500 or more out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, according to the January 5 report by the unified information portal.

Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia was classified as a Covid-19 dark red zone on January 1 and the district of Pernik on January 3.

The Covid-19 morbidity rate is currently highest in the city of Sofia, 647.27 out of 100 000 population.

Eighteen out of the 28 districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 red zones, meaning a morbidity rate between 250 and 499.9 per 100 000 population: Blagoevgrad, Veliko Turnovo, Vidin, Vratsa, Gabrovo, Kyustendil, Lovech, Montana, Pleven, Plovdiv, Rousse, Silistra, Sliven, Smolyan, Sofia district, Stara Zagora, Haskovo and Yambol.

Six districts are yellow zones, meaning a morbidity rate between 100 and 249.9 per 100 000 population: Dobrich, Kurdzhali, Pazardzhik, Razgrad, Turgovishte and Shoumen. Previously, since December 21, Kurdzhali had been classified as a green zone.

Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate as of January 5 is 419.76 per 100 000 population, up from the January 4 figure of 356.59 per 100 000 population.

A week earlier, on December 29, there were 10 red zones, 17 yellow zones and one green zone.

(Illustration, with the dark red zones coloured in brown: National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

Please click on the orange button below to sign up to support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!