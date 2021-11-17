Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 121 deaths, 3869 new cases

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of 121 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past day, bringing the country’s Covid-19 death toll to 26 676, according to the November 17 report by the unified information portal.

Of 41 242 tests done in the past day, 3869 – about 9.38 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 662 739 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 111 662 are active. The number of active cases decreased by 445 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 4193 people were registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 524 401.

There are 7737 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 779 newly-admitted. There are 767 in intensive care, an increase of 42 in the past day.

Sixty-four medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 16 857.

So far, 3 108 947 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 22 153 in the past day.

A total of 1 647 300 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 13 789 in the past day, while 37 868 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 3608 in the past day.

