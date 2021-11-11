Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Delta variant found in all 785 sequenced samples – NCIPD

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD) said on November 11 that it has completed the sequencing of 785 samples taken from Covid-19 patients in the country, all of them showing the Delta variant.

The samples had been taken over a period of time ranging from September 24 to October 25 and came from all of Bulgaria’s 28 districts.

As of October 26-November 2, 48 patients in the NCIPD sample group had died, 67 were in hospital, 572 were undergoing home treatment and 98 had recovered.

NCIPD said that 261 cases it sequenced showed the Delta strain of the virus, collectively designated B.1.617.2 by the World Health Organisation.

The other cases were attributed to separate individual lineages of that variant as follows: AY.9 (142), AY.43 (131), AY.4 (90), AY.4.4 (73), AY.4.3 (30), AY.46.6 (23), AY.4.2 (17), AY.5 (eight), AY.47 (six) and two each of AY.42 and AY.44.

The largest number of samples came from the city of Sofia (127), followed by the districts of Varna (117), Stara Zagora (89), Rousse (73), Bourgas (65) and Plovdiv (63).

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

