Media regulator names Mitev new head of Bulgarian National Radio

At a meeting on October 27, the Council for Electronic Media (CEM) elected Milen Mitev as the new director-general of public broadcaster Bulgarian National Radio, BNR reported.

Mitev had been acting director-general of BNR since August, when Andon Baltakov resigned from the post, citing “deeply personal reasons” in a letter to CEM. Subsequently, Baltakov, who was appointed to the post in January 2020, said in a media interview that he had been threatened.

Four out of the five members of CEM voted in favour of Mitev, with one abstention. He was one of three candidates for the post.

Mitev graduated in law from Sofia University St Kliment Ohridski and joined BNR as a legal consultant in 2009.

From 2013 to 2019, he was a member of the legal committee of the European Broadcasting Union.

From August 2018 to July 2019, he headed the legal and human resources directorate of BNR. From September 2019 to March 2020 he was employed by Bulgarian news agency BTA, before returning to BNR as the station’s administrative director.

At his hearing, he told CEM that he saw the main tasks of BNR as “quality journalism, in-depth analysis, social responsibility, diversity of topics and perspectives, support for all groups in the digital world and not being afraid to experiment in new formats”.

(Screenshot via BNT)

