Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 621 deaths, 14 760 new cases

A total of 621 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past week, going by figures in the October 10 report by the national information system.

This is the highest Covid-19 death toll in a week in Bulgaria in 2021 since the week ending April 25, when the seven-day death toll was 721.

Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll is now 21 616, including 30 deaths registered in the past day, according to the report.

To date, 520 241 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, including 14 760 in the past week.

There are 50 401 active cases, an increase of 4502 in the past week.

A total of 5489 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital, an increase of 272 in the past week, with 469 in intensive care, four more than the figure in the October 3 report.

A total of 239 medical personnel tested positive in the past week, including 28 in the past day, bringing the total to date to 14 782.

So far, 2 587 495 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, an increase of 38 500 in the past week, including 2335 in the past day.

A total of 1 360 933 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, an increase of 24 496 in the past week, including 1432 in the past day.

A total of 4529 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, the October 10 report said.

Of 10 423 tests done on Saturday, 1246 – about 11.95 per cent – proved positive, according to the report.

(Photo: Alexandrovska Hospital)

