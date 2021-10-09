Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 81 deaths, 2485 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Eighty-one people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 21 586, according to the October 9 report by the Health Ministry.

The Health Ministry said that 95.06 per cent of those who had died in the past day had not been vaccinated.

Of 21 775 tests done in the past day, 2485 – about 11.41 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 518 995 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 49 828 are active. The number of active cases rose by 476 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 1928 people were registered as having recovered, bringing the total to 447 581.

There are 5453 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, an increase of 79 compared with the figure in the October 8 report, with 462 in intensive care, a decrease of one.

Thirty medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 14 754.

In the past day, 7210 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria, bringing the total to 2 585 160.

A total of 1 359 501 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 4605 in the past day.

